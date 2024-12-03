Yearly dog license sales begin in Montgomery County; Why licensing your pet is so important

VANDALIA — If you have a dog, it’s time to get its dog license renewed in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5 p.m., Montgomery County has officially kicked off its yearly dog license sales.

More than 60,000 licenses were issued for 2024, with more than half purchased online.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sales benefit dogs at the Animal Resource Center, but also ensure that your pets make it home safe if they are ever lost.

“We tell people, this is your dog’s ticket home if they’re ever lost, it’s an easy way for your dog to, first of all, to determine who owns the dog,” Karl Keith, the Montgomery County Auditor, said. “It’s the only legal sign of ownership of the dog is to have for the dog to have a license, and so we encourage people to take advantage of that.”

According to Keith, with every dog that is licensed in Montgomery County, it’s estimated that there is another that is not - whether it be a stray or an unregistered pet.

That directly contributes to dozens and dozens of dogs in area shelters.

“That’s an important message, too, in all of this we want people to, to adopt we want people to license but we also want them to spay or new to their animal in order to deal with the overpopulations in the community,” Keith said.

At any given time there are about 40 dogs up for adoption at Montgomery County’s Animal Resource Center, with more coming in daily.

That’s why county officials say licensing is so important.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



