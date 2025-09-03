Xenia family target of gas siphoning; Fire officials explain the dangers

XENIA — A family woke up in a panic to the smell of gas, but they didn’t realize that gas had been stolen from their vehicle until about an hour later.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Second Street in Xenia.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to the family and first responders about the dangers of siphoning gas on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

This past weekend was the first time the Kensinger family was all under one roof. With many of them living out of state, neighbors told News Center 7 the street was flooded with cars.

Early Sunday morning, a family member smelled a strong gas odor. The homeowner called 911 and the gas company to check for any leaks.

Shortly after the gas company arrived, they noticed the puddle.

“He looked underneath, and he said, I think someone tried to drill a hole through your gas tank,” the 911 caller said.

Kensinger was stunned at how bold someone could be.

