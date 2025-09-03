Scooter rider dies after being hit by vehicle

NEWPORT, KY — A scooter rider is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday.

Officers responded in Newport, Kentucky, to a reported crash just before 10 a.m., according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a driver turned into an intersection and hit the scooter, according to a Newport Police spokesperson.

Medics transported the person riding the scooter to the hospital, where they died, WCPO said.

Police have not identified the scooter rider.

The crash remains under investigation.

