Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery Co. neighborhood

CLAYTON — Multiple firefighters responded to a house fire in a Montgomery County neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Clayton firefighters were dispatched around 1:10 a.m. to the 5100 block of Seville Drive on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor.
The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
The dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that everyone got out of the house.
We are working to learn the estimated amount of damage and what caused the fire.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
