Mugshot released of Amish mother accused of drowning son in Ohio lake

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — An Amish mother charged in her 4-year-old son’s drowning death was booked into the Tuscarawas County Jail on Monday, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 40-year-old Ruth Miller is facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of domestic violence and one count of endangering children.

Miller had been hospitalized since Aug. 24, according to WOIO-19.

Miller’s husband, Marcus J. Miller, 45, and son, Vincen Miller, 4, were found at the bottom of Atwood Lake more than two weeks ago.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell stated in a press conference that Ruth experienced a ‘spiritual delusion’ which led to the deaths.

Campbell explained that around 1 a.m. on Aug. 23, Ruth and Marcus believed they were receiving divine messages and jumped into the lake as a test of faith.

After returning to the campsite, Marcus reportedly went back to the lake and was later found dead.

Witnesses saw him near the dock early Saturday morning.

Later that morning, Ruth allegedly drove recklessly with her son Vincen on a golf cart before drowning him, an act she admitted to deputies.

She then reportedly forced her remaining children into the lake at different times.

The situation escalated when Ruth drove a golf cart into the lake with her three teenage children, who managed to escape unharmed.

This prompted a response from rangers and deputies, revealing the deaths.

First responders noted Ruth’s concerning statements, including an admission of placing her son in the water ‘to give him to God.’

She also attempted to run from deputies, hiding in a bush.

The search for the missing family members concluded with the discovery of Vincen’s body in the evening hours of Aug. 23 and Marcus’s body the following morning.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Tuscarawas County coroner to determine the exact causes of death.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

