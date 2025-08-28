Amish mother charged with murder after husband, son drown in lake

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A 40-year-old Amish mother has been charged with murder following the deaths of her husband and 4-year-old son.

Tuscarawas County prosecutors announced the charges against Ruth Miller, which also include two counts of domestic violence and one count of endangering children.

The deaths unfolded over the weekend while the family was camping at Atwood Lake, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell stated in a press conference that Ruth experienced a ‘spiritual delusion’ which led to the deaths.

The bodies of Marcus J. Miller, 45, and Vincen Miller, 4, were found at the bottom of Atwood Lake.

Sheriff Campbell explained that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Ruth and Marcus believed they were receiving divine messages and jumped into the lake as a test of faith.

After returning to the campsite, Marcus reportedly went back to the lake and was later found dead.

Witnesses saw him near the dock early Saturday morning.

Later that morning, Ruth allegedly drove recklessly with her son Vincen on a golf cart before drowning him, an act she admitted to deputies.

She then reportedly forced her remaining children into the lake at different times.

The situation escalated when Ruth drove a golf cart into the lake with her three teenage children, who managed to escape unharmed.

This prompted a response from rangers and deputies, revealing the deaths.

First responders noted Ruth’s concerning statements, including an admission of placing her son in the water ‘to give him to God.’

She also attempted to run from deputies, hiding in a bush.

The search for the missing family members concluded with the discovery of Vincen’s body on Saturday evening and Marcus’s body the following morning.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Tuscarawas County coroner to determine the exact causes of death.

