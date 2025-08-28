Check your tickets! $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

In Wednesday night’s drawing, a person won $2 million with five of five winning numbers and the powerplay multiplier, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 41, and 61. The red Powerball was 25 while the Power Play multiplier was 4.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Akron, the Ohio Lottery said.

No one won the $861 million jackpot. There were two other $2 million winners.

The total jackpot has increased to almost $1 billion. It is currently $950 million.

The next drawing is on Saturday, August 30.

