Boil advisory issued for Greene County neighborhood

JAMESTOWN — A boil advisory has been issued for a community in Greene County.

The Village of Jamestown said in a social media post that a boil advisory has been issued for people living on Southern and Western Boulevards.

The boil advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours.

The Village of Jamestown said that it will send out a notification as soon as it is lifted.

