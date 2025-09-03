SUV slams into house after crash involving motorcycle, injuring pregnant woman

DAYTON — A pregnant woman was injured Tuesday night after an SUV hit the motorcycle she was riding on before crashing into a house.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported near the intersection of Pence Place and Woodbine Avenue in Dayton around 5:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said a Honda CRV turned onto Woodbine Avenue and crossed over the center line, causing a motorcycle to veer to the right to avoid being hit.

The Honda sideswiped the motorcycle, throwing its driver and passenger from it.

From there, the Honda continued onto Pence Place, where it slammed into a home’s living room.

Police said no one was in the home when the crash happened.

The driver of the Honda, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, was evaluated and treated for injuries at the scene. His passenger was his 30-year-old pregnant wife. She was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg, according to police.

Police said the couple had not been wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

News Center 7 spoke with the home’s owner, April Collins, on Tuesday. She was at work when it happened and said a neighbor called to tell her about it.

“(I) called my husband, and I immediately came home, and I found the car sitting in my living room like it was parked in there,” she said.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash, but they said on Wednesday that it was possibly medical-related.

