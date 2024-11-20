Wright Patt Credit Union issues warning on scam calls targeting customers

MIAMI VALLEY — Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU) has issued a scam warning that is targeting some of its members.

Some members are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from WPCU or one of their trusted third-party vendor partners, according to its website.

The callers tell the member there is fraudulent activity on their credit card. They also ask for their credit card account and/or personal information.

WPCU said they will never call, text, or email their members and then ask for their person or account information.

“If you receive such a request, please hang up immediately, and contact Wright-Patt Credit Union directly,” they said.

They encourage its members to not provide the caller information if they receive a call.

