Woman wins $50K on scratch-off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A woman in Springfield said she was brought to tears after winning $50,000 on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman, who remained anonymous, said she went to Kroger when her friend called her and invited her to bingo. She told the friend that she didn’t have the money to go, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The woman proceeded to use $10 to buy a lottery ticket out of the machine and won $50.

“I thought, ‘Oh good, I can go to bingo,’” she told Ohio Lottery.

TRENDING STORIES:

She forgot to cash the ticket before leaving the store and had to stop at Just Smokes #2 on N. Bechtle Avenue. After cashing it, she purchased a couple more scratch-offs, including a $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off.

“I scanned it on my phone, just to make sure,” she said. “It said, ‘Congratulations, you won $50,000.”

After taxes, she’ll receive $36,000. She told Ohio Lottery that she’ll use the money for repairs on her home and to help her brother, who was impacted by Hurricane Helene.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



