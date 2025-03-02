Woman vandalizes wrong car after wanting to get back at ex-boyfriend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — An 18-year-old woman who wanted to get back at her ex-boyfriend is facing charges after she vandalized the wrong car.

Deputies responded to a vandalism call on Feb. 25 in Deltona, Florida, according to a Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl in the area. One of the two had yellow spray paint on her sweatpants, according to the post.

The 18-year-old woman admitted to deputies that she was upset with her ex-boyfriend, so she and her friend decided to spray-paint and throw eggs at what they thought was his vehicle.

However, the vehicle in question belonged to a neighbor, not her ex-boyfriend.

The 18-year-old woman was charged with criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under 21, and driving under the influence.

Deputies saw her driving her vehicle with two open containers of Four Loko in plain view, according to the post.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Deputies found the marijuana in her bag.

Deputies also found an empty Crown Royal bottle, a scale and a can of yellow spray paint.

Oops, wrong car. Overnight, deputies responded to a vandalism call in Deltona about a young woman spray-painting a... Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

