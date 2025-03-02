4-year-old spots flames on roof, saves apartment from potential large fire

NEW LEBANON — A 4-year-old boy spotted a fire Friday, noticing the flames early and making a difference in what could have been a large apartment fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson speaks with the 4-year-old and his mother LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

Isaac Grubb and his mom Selena were taking advantage of the nice weather on Clayton Road in New Lebanon.

Issac was riding his bike when pointed out something across the parking lot.

“I saw fire and smoke,” Issac said.

Selena said she was confused at first.

“I thought that people up there were grilling because it was just white smoke. So I didn’t think anything of it,” Selena said. “I went over there to investigate anyways, and sure enough, there was a tiny fire that started.”

Then, Selena called 911.

“It was so windy, I was afraid it was going to start escalating from there,” Selena said.

New Lebanon firefighters thanked Issac for spotting the fire so quickly, saying nobody was hurt thanks to Issac.

“It makes me very proud, very proud,” Selena said. “He’s very mature for his age. And it just makes me really happy that you can identify a hazard like that.”

Issac told News Center 7 he is thinking of being a firefighter when he grows up.

Fire investigators said there will be new information on the fire available Monday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group