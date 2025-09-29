Woman pleads guilty in connection to man found shot inside of crashed car

DAYTON — A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of a 43-year-old man.

Brianna Rena Hastings, 24, pleaded guilty to murder (proximate result).

Counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence, murder, and discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premises were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Nov. 30, before 1:25 a.m., Dayton officers were called to Kammer Avenue and Winters Street for reports of gunshots being heard.

Officers found 43-year-old Steve Dews inside his vehicle, which had crashed into a pole at Kammer Avenue and North Woodward Avenue.

Dews had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Further investigation, including cell phone data and text messages on the Dew’s phone, led homicide detectives to Hastings and D’anthonie Jackson.

Hastings faces 15 years to life in prison and is set to be sentenced on Oct. 15.

She is set to be arraigned on March 11.

