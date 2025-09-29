Human remains found near Enon home; Investigation underway

ENON — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Enon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. We’ll have the latest on the investigation tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The remains were found behind a home in the 300 block of S. Xenia Street on Monday morning, according to Clark County Sheriff Christopher Clark.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives from the sheriff’s office are investigating with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing a sheriff’s office and an Enon police cruiser on the scene. Investigators have the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group