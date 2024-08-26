Woman killed in crash in Montgomery County identified; 4 others hospitalized

DAYTON — The woman killed in a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Monday morning as 35-year-old Brittany Shanks.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police and fire crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard at approximately 5:59 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found that two cars collided head-on.

>>PHOTOS: Woman dead, 4 others hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

“It looks like one of the vehicles went off the road to the right and overcorrected, causing themselves to go left of center and causing a head-on collision,” Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit Supervisor Gordon Cairns said.

Shanks was driving one of the cars and had three children inside.

Shanks died on scene and the children were transported to Dayton Children’s Medical Center.

The other driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“There’s a multitude of things that can cause an accident to happen and so we do actually get accidents quite frequently on this stretch,” Cairns said.

This crash is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Frederick Pike Crash This crash happened before 6 p.m. on Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard in Dayton. (Will Reed/STAFF)

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



