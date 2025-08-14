Woman hit, killed by machete while riding motorcycle; Judge makes ruling on suspect’s competency

EATON — A judge ruled the Preble County man charged with murder for killing a woman with a machete while she was on a motorcycle is competent to stand trial for her killing.

Kenneth Brabant, 59, is facing charges of murder and other charges for the death of Leigha Huff, 41, of Middletown in June.

Brabant’s lawyer had sought a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. While he was found competent to stand trial, Brabant did request a not guilty by reason of insanity evaluation, which means he’ll be evaluated for his mental state at the time of the crime he’s accused of committing.

Huff was the passenger on a motorcycle with her friend on Upper Somers Road when Brabant allegedly came to the end of his driveway and swung a machete at them.

The machete slashed Huff’s leg, which caused her to bleed profusely. The motorcycle driver made a short drive back to a friend’s house on Aukerman Creek and called 911.

However when first responders got to the home, Huff had died from the injury.

During a July court appearance, Capt. Shane Hatfield with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office testified that Brabant had admitted to killing Huff, whom he didn’t know.

Brabant is next due in court in October. His trial is currently scheduled to start in November.

