23-year-old man dies in shooting near Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A man has died after a shooting near a Dayton apartment complex on Wednesday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Valerie Arms Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed Thursday that officers found a 23-year-old man shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

