Woman dead after house fire in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Montgomery County on Thursday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched to the 3900 block of Fairsmith Street at 2:20 a.m. on initial fire reports.

A hectic 911 call is what brought fire crews to the scene. The caller said someone was inside the house.

Fire crews confirmed that one woman was found dead in the house.

“That’s just so unfortunate. I’ve always seen these very quiet people and they had a dog and they were very nice,” Tina Scott said.

Scott said the sirens woke her up and she decided to check it out.

“I noticed a smell in my house that kind of like a sweet, smoky smell ... I went to go check out the front window, and that’s when I seen like three or four fire trucks all lying there,” Scott said.

Scott said since it’s been cold, she’s noticed something unusual coming from a first-floor window of the house.

“They have like maybe like a makeshift like fireplace, I don’t know if that was the cause of anything, but I hope not,” she said.

News Center 7 noticed a small chimney in the window of the house.

Fire crews have not said if it played a part in the fire.

The sheriff’s office, the Harrison Township Fire Marshal, and the State Fire Marshall continue to investigate the fire.

