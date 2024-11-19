Woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is in critical condition after a crash a motorcycle crash in Dayton early Monday.

Police and medics were called to a motorcycle crash at Germantown and Broadway streets around 1:40 a.m., according to Sgt. Gordon Cairns with Dayton Police Department.

Cairns said a 48-year-old woman was driving a 3-wheel motorcycle when she hit a curb and was thrown from the bike.

The woman was wearing a helmet but still suffered serious injuries.

Cairns said that the intersection has been recently repaved and converted from four lanes to two.

This was done in the hopes of reducing crashes, but police are looking into if it had a factor in the motorcycle crash.

