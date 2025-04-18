Woman charged after victim shows up at hospital with gunshot wound issues plea

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman charged in connection with a Harrison Township shooting in November has pleaded guilty.

Crystal Carpenter, 35, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to court records.

The court dismissed a second felonious assault and aggravated charge.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Police responded to Miami Valley Hospital on Nov. 30 after a man walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the area of Rugby Road and Golfview Avenue.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies found evidence that a shooting occurred in the area, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested three people in December, including Carpenter.

Jerrell and Jermaine Harbor were the other two arrested.

Both pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the shooting in March.

Court records show that Jermaine Harbor pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, failure to comply, and having weapons under a disability.

Jerrell Harbor pleaded guilty to one count each of felonious assault and aggravated robbery, court documents indicated.

Both men were sentenced to at least four years in jail earlier this month.

Carpenter’s sentencing is scheduled for April 30.

