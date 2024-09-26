Woman charged in 2022 OVI crash sentenced after pleading guilty

DAYTON — A woman charged in a 2022 OVI crash that hospitalized five people has learned her sentence after pleading guilty.

Brandi Dennis pled guilty to a felony count of vehicular assault and misdemeanor counts of endangering children and OVI Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.

She was sentenced to up to five years probation by Judge Richard Skelton.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dennis was charged after sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash near the 3400 block of Salem Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 10. 2022.

Dennis was driving a 2006 Gray Chevrolet Trailblazer northwest on Salem Avenue when it turned left to enter a property, failed to yield the right of way, and hit a 2008 blue GMC Yukon going southeast on Salem Avenue, according to a crash report.

When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles crashed into one another and hit a person.

Medics transported a 61-year-old Dayton man to Grandview Hospital with serious injuries, the report said.

Dennis and a 27-year-old woman riding in her Trailblazer were both taken to Grandview Hospital while a three-month-old girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. All three suffered minor injuries.

A 34-year-old Trotwood woman was riding in the Yukon and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies suspected alcohol as a factor in the crash, the report stated.

If Dennis violates her probation or any law, she could face more restrictive sanctions or up to one year in prison, court documents said.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

