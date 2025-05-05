Officer hurt after cruiser gets hit by stolen vehicle

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown police officer was injured after being involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle.

Police were on patrol Sunday around 1 p.m. when they spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Winona Drive and N. Verity Parkway, according to Middletown Police.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply and drove off.

Police said the driver was going northbound on Tytus Avenue when they tried to turn left onto Eldora Drive and collided with a Middletown Police cruiser.

Both people in the stolen vehicle got out and ran away. One of them was later taken into custody.

The officer involved in the crash was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. Their injuries were described as minor.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Gary Bender at (513) 425-7735, via email at garyb@cityofmiddletown.org, or reach out to our Police Dispatch Center at (513) 425-7700.

