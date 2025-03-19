Woman accused of using forged credentials to get job as massage therapist formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman accused of using someone else’s credentials to get a Licensed Massage Therapist job in Huber Heights has been formally charged.

Amber Taylor was indicted on tampering with records (government records), forgery, and practice of medicine without a certificate charges on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Taylor has a suspended license as a Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT).

Taylor allegedly used someone else’s Physical Therapist Assistant license to get a permit for an LMT job at Tranquility Spa and Salon in Huber Heights, according to the spokesperson.

The Huber Heights Police Department investigated this case.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on April 3. She is not currently in custody, and a warrant has not been issued.

