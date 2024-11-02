Woman accused of killing Greene County man, leaving state formally charged

GREENE COUNTY — A 52-year-old woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Greene County then traveling to Nebraska has been formally charged.

Janel Nelson, of Wisconsin, was indicted on one count of murder and one count of felonious assault on Oct. 25.

She is accused of killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend Michael Corrigan, 55, in his Beavercreek home in August.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Beavercreek police say they found the handgun they think Nelson used in her car.

She was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska on Aug. 27, extradited to Ohio, and immediately booked into the Greene County Jail.

Nelson made her first court appearance nearly 12 hours after police flew her back from Nebraska, as previously reported by News Center 7.

She is being held on a $1 million bond and remains booked in the Greene County Jail.

Court documents indicate her jury trial is set to start Nov. 18.

