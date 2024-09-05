Woman accused in connection to shooting death of 55-year-old Greene County man booked in jail

BEAVERCREEK — A woman accused in connection to the shooting death of a 55-year-old man in Greene County is now in jail.

Janel Nelson, 52, was booked in the Greene County Jail just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, according to online jail records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police found a man shot to death inside a house in the 1800 block of Maple Lane in August.

Police previously identified the victim as Michael Corrigan, 55.

Neighbors previously told News Center 7 that Corrigan was the homeowner.

“Oh, we were we were really startled. We didn’t know what to think,” Corrigan’s neighbor Cuthbert Cornette said.

Cornette told News Center 7 about what he and his wife witnessed right across the street.

“It was just a bunch of, emergency vehicles coming with their lights on,” Cornette said.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought police to Maple Lane.

“I have a person that’s deceased in their house, and there’s blood in the back of their head,” the caller said.

The caller said she is engaged to Corrigan’s brother, and they came to the house to check on him when he “didn’t call to work.”

She said the last time anybody talked to him was “a couple days ago” and that “his ex-girlfriend was in town.”

Tuesday afternoon, Beavercreek Police Department Captain Scott Molnar said police arrested Janel Nelson, 52, in connection to the shooting death in Omaha, Nebraska.

Police said their understanding from the family is that Corrigan and Nelson had an “off and on” relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend for the last 15 years.

Omaha police arrested Nelson on a warrant for felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and voluntary manslaughter.

According to Molnar, police used a social media post to figure out where Nelson was.

They also used license plate readers to confirm her whereabouts at the time of the crime and as she traveled towards Nebraska.

Officers seized evidence from Nelson’s car, including the gun they think she used in the crimes.

News Center 7 will continue to provide new information.

