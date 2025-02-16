Winter Weather Advisory issued for entire region; When wintry mix will move in

MIAMI VALLEY — Several Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Miami Valley.

Winter Weather Advisory: Midnight to 1 p.m. Sunday - Randolph County

Winter Weather Advisory: 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday - Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Shelby and Preble counties in Ohio. Wayne and Union counties in Indiana.

Winter Weather Advisory: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday - Butler, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties as of 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning. The warning for Butler County will last through 7:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 while the warnings in Clinton and Warren Counties are in effect until 7:30 a.m.

Heavy rain will continue to fall throughout the evening on Saturday, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. Some people could see patchy fog.

Rain will begin to change to snow and winds will increase after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Minor, nuisance flooding of poor draining or low-lying areas is possible, but not guaranteed or widespread.

The heaviest snow on Sunday will hit just to the northwest of the Miami Valley.

According to Dunn, snow totals of 1-4 inches are possible by Sunday night. The heaviest snowfall will be north of Interstate 70 and the lightest will be south.

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast as things can change, Dunn said.

The track could shift southeast and increase snow totals if the cold air arrives faster. If the cold air arrives slower, the forecast could do the opposite.

Strong winds are likely Sunday with gusts at 30 mph to 35 mph, with an isolated 40 mph possible.

Snow flurries are possible early Monday morning and the high temperatures will be in the 20s.

