Winning Powerball Ticket sold in Ohio

SCIOTOVILLE — A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person in Ohio won $100,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Powerplay multiplier during Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 16, 22, 44, 45, 53, and the Powerball was 19. The powerplay multiplier was 2.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sciotoville 1st Shop in Sciotoville, Ohio.

No one won the $82 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Monday, April 14, with an estimated jackpot of $100 million.

