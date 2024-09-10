Widow of Columbus NHL star announces pregnancy during emotional eulogy

COLUMBUS — The widow of an NHL star announced she is pregnant with their third child during a tear-filled eulogy for her husband.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to the Gaudreau brothers on Monday outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Columbus Blue Jacket star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died in August.

A suspected drunk driver hit both while they were riding bicycles near their childhood home in New Jersey, according to New Jersey State Police.

The brothers were back in their hometown for their sister’s wedding.

Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, eulogized the brothers during their funeral on Monday.

“Despite losing my husband way too soon, I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be his wife, and here’s why. I met John in June of 2018, all of his friends around him and his entire family. So quiet, so kind, so generous, so cute,” she said. “The second I saw him, I couldn’t explain it, but I knew I was going to marry the boy next door with the mohawk.”

Meredith revealed during the services that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Matthew’s wife is pregnant with their first child.

