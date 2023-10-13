WHIO-TV Partial Solar Eclipse Streaming Special

DAYTON — News Center 7 is planning a 30-minute streaming special for Saturday, Oct. 14 of the partial solar eclipse.

Regardless of what the weather is like on Saturday, we will provide a clear view, from a NASA telescope.

The streaming special starts at 12:45 p.m. and can be seen on whio.com, the WHIO News App, and the free News Center 7 streaming app, which can be downloaded in your app store.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson will be live at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, while Xavier Hershovitz will be live at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will be live in the studio, along with Letitia Perry bringing you the play-by-play at the height of the partial solar eclipse in the Miami Valley.

