What’s open, closed in Dayton on Thanksgiving Day

DAYTON — Thursday marks a federal holiday, and unlike many other holidays throughout the year, Thanksgiving Day will have a lot of businesses closed, allowing workers to enjoy the day with their families.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 dead after car hits abandoned SUV, catches fire on I-75
- Firefighters respond to camper fire in Trotwood
- Eaton woman admits to having inappropriate relationships with teenagers
Many grocery stores, such as Kroger and Meijer, are open for limited hours, while most large retailers, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Costco, are closed.
Pharmacies like Walgreens are typically open with varying hours, whereas others, such as Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, are closed. Some restaurants are open, and you should check specific hours for individual locations.
Here is a list of places that are closed or open for the holiday. As always, if marked open, you should check your local spots to see if they’re following suit.
Open on Thanksgiving Day
- Grocery Stores:
- Kroger: Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pharmacies closed).
- Meijer: Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m..
- Whole Foods Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..
- Other Stores:
- Michaels: Open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..
- Starbucks: Open with varying hours.
- Walgreens: Open with varying hours.
- Restaurants: Many restaurants, including some chains and local spots like Cracker Barrel, are open. You will need to verify specific hours for individual locations.
- Fairborn Family Restaurant and Diner:
- Thanksgiving Hours: 7am - 4pm
- Cracker Barrel (Various Locations):
- Open Regular Hours
- Thanksgiving Meal served at 11am
- Bob Evans (Various Locations):
- Open 8am - 7pm
- Carver’s Steaks and Chops:
- Open 11am - 8pm
- Fleming’s Steakhouse:
- Open 11am - 8pm
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant:
- Open 11am - 9pm
- Brio Italian Grille (Liberty Center):
- Open 11am - 11pm
- El Meson:
- Open 12pm - 5pm
- The Foundry:
- Open 2pm - 7pm
- Bistecca:
- Open 2pm - 730pm
Closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Retailers:
- Aldi
- Best Buy (but online shopping is available)
- Costco
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s (but online shopping is available)
- Menards
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Sam’s Club
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
- Restaurants:
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group