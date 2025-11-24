What’s open, closed in Dayton on Thanksgiving Day

DAYTON — Thursday marks a federal holiday, and unlike many other holidays throughout the year, Thanksgiving Day will have a lot of businesses closed, allowing workers to enjoy the day with their families.

Many grocery stores, such as Kroger and Meijer, are open for limited hours, while most large retailers, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Costco, are closed.

Pharmacies like Walgreens are typically open with varying hours, whereas others, such as Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s, are closed. Some restaurants are open, and you should check specific hours for individual locations.

Here is a list of places that are closed or open for the holiday. As always, if marked open, you should check your local spots to see if they’re following suit.

Open on Thanksgiving Day

Grocery Stores:

Kroger : Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. (pharmacies closed).

Meijer : Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Whole Foods Market : Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Michaels : Open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Starbucks : Open with varying hours.

Walgreens : Open with varying hours.

Open with varying hours.

Many restaurants, including some chains and local spots like Cracker Barrel, are open. You will need to verify specific hours for individual locations. Fairborn Family Restaurant and Diner:



Thanksgiving Hours: 7am - 4pm



Cracker Barrel (Various Locations):



Open Regular Hours





Thanksgiving Meal served at 11am



Bob Evans (Various Locations):



Open 8am - 7pm



Carver’s Steaks and Chops:



Open 11am - 8pm



Fleming’s Steakhouse:



Open 11am - 8pm



Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant:



Open 11am - 9pm



Brio Italian Grille (Liberty Center):



Open 11am - 11pm



El Meson:



Open 12pm - 5pm



The Foundry:



Open 2pm - 7pm



Bistecca:



Open 2pm - 730pm

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

