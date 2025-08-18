What a new Ohio law means for students who bring their phones to school this year

DAYTON — Ohio’s new two-year state budget, that Governor Mike DeWine signed into law this summer, will impact students in this new school year.

It includes a ban on cell phones in public K-12 classrooms across Ohio. Now, school districts have an assignment: it’s up to them to put that ban in place.

Nasseh Henderson, of Kettering, has several grandchildren in school around the Miami Valley.

“I have a grandson who’s 14 (who’s) playing football at West Carrollton,” Henderson said. “I have a granddaughter in private school at St. Albert.”

Henderson herself is getting ready to start a new school year, teaching 6th grade at Dayton Public Schools.

News Center 7 asked Henderson what she thinks about cell phones in the classroom.

“I don’t feel that it’s important to have a phone at school that you have access to all the time,” Henderson said. “I don’t see how I can manage my classroom any better with you having a cell phone.”

Last year, Governor DeWine signed a bill into law requiring every school district in Ohio to create a policy for cell phone usage during school hours. It was aimed at restricting cell phone use in the classroom for K-12 students in the state.

Now, a new law will virtually ban it.

