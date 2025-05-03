‘We stand with you;’ Local law enforcement agencies offer condolences after sheriff’s deputy dies

MIAMI VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley are offering condolences after a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy was hit and killed by a car on Friday.

The deputy was struck while he was working a traffic detail for the University of Cincinnati commencement ceremony. His name has not been released at this time.

38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr. was the driver of the car and has since been arrested and charged with aggravated murder, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Hinton is the father of the 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by a Cincinnati officer a day prior.

Authorities across the area are showing their support for the fallen deputy and his department.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office:

"Words cannot express the depth of our sympathy for the loss of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the deputy’s family, friends and all members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office."

Butler County Sheriff’s Office:

"A Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy tragically lost his life on Friday, May 2, 2025, after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati during commencement ceremonies. The deputy had recently retired from the department in December and was working a special detail.

Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.

Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Vandalia Police Department:

"Earlier today, a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy was tragically and intentionally struck by a vehicle while directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati for a commencement ceremony. The deputy, who had just retired from service in December, was working a special detail at the time. This was a completely senseless act of violence against law enforcement.

The Vandalia Division of Police extends its heartfelt condolences to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputies, staff, and the family and friends affected by this profound loss."

Bellbrook Police Department:

"BPD shares the sadness and grief for the Hamilton County Deputy. Our thoughts and prayers are with all members of the HCSO during this difficult time."

Englewood Police Department:

“On behalf of the men and women of the Englewood Police Department, we extend our deepest condolences to our colleagues at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier today.”

Centerville Police Department:

“On behalf of the officers and staff of the Centerville Police Department, we extend our deepest sympathy to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the deputy who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Franklin Division of Police:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Family and friends of the Deputy who was killed on duty earlier today.”

Kettering Police Department:

“A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty tonight. On behalf of KPD, we extend our deepest condolences to the HCSO and the family of the deputy who tragically lost his life. Our hearts are with you during this time. We stand with you.”

Tipp City Police Department:

"A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was murdered in the line of duty yesterday in Cincinnati while working a traffic detail. On behalf of The Tipp City Police Department we extend our deepest condolences to the HCSO and the family of the deputy who was tragically killed. Our hearts are with you during this time.

We stand with you."

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

