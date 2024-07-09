‘We need good cops;’ State launches new website to help with law enforcement recruitment

VANDALIA — A huge challenge for police departments is finding people who want to be an officer. Now, the state of Ohio has a new tool they say will help with recruiting.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was in Vandalia on Tuesday to unveil a statewide recruiting tool, a website where all 900 law enforcement agencies in the state can work to attract people graduating from police academies or moving in from other states.

“We have a demographic problem,” Husted said. “We have more people turning 65 than turning 25, so fewer people emerging into the workforce.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Husted said this is one spot where Ohio’s favorable economy works against employers.

“We have about three jobs for every one person looking for one in the state of Ohio, it’s not just law enforcement,” he said.

Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse said the pool of candidates for officers has continued to shrink “as we seek to find those individuals with a passion to serve and protect.”

Having police agencies short of people is dangerous. It can slow down response times to emergencies. That’s why the state is paying for this online resource for every department to recruit.

The Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said this work is a passion. He said that more people should tell their children that serving their community is a good thing.

“Very quick and very simple, it’s because it’s a great job and we need good cops,” Streck said.

