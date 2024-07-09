Police lieutenant facing over a dozen charges, placed on leave for 2nd time this year

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A member of the Miami Township Police Department is on leave for the second time this year.

Lieutenant Jason Etter was placed on paid administrative by the department on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7′s John Bedell.

A day after being placed on leave, Etter was charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division with 17 misdemeanor counts, including one count of weapons while intoxicated and 16 counts of aggravated menacing.

Etter was placed on administrative leave in February after being accused of misconduct and failure to uphold the law while serving as the department’s assistant police chief. In April, the Miami Township Board of Trustees demoted Etter from his position of assistant police chief to lieutenant.

