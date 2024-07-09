Back-to-school season approaching quickly; What you can do to save money

MIAMI VALLEY — In a little over a month, kids in districts across the Miami Valley will be back in the classroom.

News Center 7′s Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz shows you when to go shopping for the best deals TONIGHT on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> Back to School: Old photos from News Center 7 staff

Retailers across the area are preparing for the back-to-school season by stocking supplies and marking down summer items.

RetailMeNot shopping expert Emily Foley said it may seem early to start shopping, but it’ll pay off.

“Take advantage of the discounts, of stores discounting their summer wear to bring in the fall clothes, to get what they need for the beginning of the school year,” Foley said.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group