Medical helicopter called to crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been called to a crash in Greene County Tuesday evening, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

Around 4:30 p.m., OSHP troopers, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, and medics responded to reports of a crash at State Route 72 and Federal Road.

According to the OSHP dispatcher, at least four people were hurt and have been transported to local hospitals.

The crash involved a dump truck and a car.

A Greene County dispatcher said SR-72 from Turnbull Road to Federal Road is closed.

