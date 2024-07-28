‘We all rally together;’ Parishioners gather to pray for 9-year-old hit, dragged by SUV in Dayton

DAYTON — Church parishioners gathered to send their thoughts and prayers to 9-year-old Ashley Escalante, who was seriously injured after being hit and dragged by an SUV in Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Immaculate Conception Church held a prayer service for Escalante and her family on Saturday.

Father Satish Joseph said he has been thinking about the family since he heard about the crash.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the crash happened on Wayne Avenue and Clover Street around 9:20 p.m. on July 22.

Dayton Police Sergeant Gordon Cairns said a family of five was crossing the street in a crosswalk when an SUV made a left-hand turn and hit them.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the SUV caught Escalante, who was riding a bicycle, and dragged her down the street for about a half mile before she became dislodged from the vehicle.

Escalante lost part of her leg in the crash.

Saturday’s service was just one of the many gestures the church has offered the family.

“Somebody has set up a GoFundMe, so we thought we will do the spiritual part of it. And today, I spoke to the family, and we’ve offered any other support that we can,” Joseph said. “We are working towards providing long-term support and care, spiritually, financially, legally.”

According to Joseph, the family has been part of the church since Escalante was born.

“As tragic as this is, this brings us closer together like nothing else. So yes, we families and teachers and staff, we all rally together,” he said.

Sergeant Cairns said the department is thankful for the community stepping up.

“We had cameras, we had witnesses and most importantly we had citizens who were willing to intervene in the way of following this person and ultimately calling the police. Giving us his location and immediately take him into custody,” Cairns said.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to teachers at Immaculate Conception who said the family is extremely appreciative.

“I want to offer my deepest gratitude to the community for coming together to pray today. It has been a tremendous, tremendous gesture of support to Ashley and to her family,” Joseph said.

Parishioners told News Center 7 that the immediate family was not able to attend the prayer service.

Dayton police arrested Jeffrey Atkinson in connection to the crash. He is being held in Montgomery County jail on preliminary charges of aggravated vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and OVI.

Police wrote in an arrest warrant obtained by News Center 7 that they suspected Atkinson of being under the influence due to a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, flushed face, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and urine-soiled clothes.

