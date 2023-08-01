Waynesville man arrested, charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WAYNESVILLE — A Warren County man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Dean Robert Harshman, 36, of Waynesville, was arrested in Waynesville Monday.

>> 1 dead after shooting in Dayton

Harshman was charged with felony obstruction or impeding an official proceeding, according to the Department of Justice. He’s also facing several misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

He’s accused of traveling to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6.

Harshman allegedly recorded his actions on his cell phone. One video showed rioters advance past security barriers and head toward the Capitol, according to court documents. Harshman can be heard in the video shouting “We’re taking our House back!”

>> Large fight at Trotwood-Madison High School prompts large police presence

Court documents indicate Harshman entered the Capitol building through the broken Senate Wing door. He then reportedly made his way to the Crypt, which he later entered and filmed inside of.

Harshman was believed to be in the Capitol building for approximately 15 minutes.

More than 1,069 people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot, including more than a dozen from the Miami Valley.

© 2023 Cox Media Group