Wawa to hold groundbreaking ceremony for first Dayton-area location this week

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wawa will begin construction on its first Dayton-area location this week.
A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Sept 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the site on Chambersburg Road.
Wawa said since the ceremony takes place on “Hunger Action Day” they plan to donate $10,000 to The Foodbank.
Attendees will also get a chance to meet Wally Goose, Wawa’s official mascot.
Wawa recently opened a gas station in Warren County and has plans to build in Fairborn.
