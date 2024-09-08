Police investigate reported shooting near Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting at the Summit Square Apartments in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive on reports of a shooting at 9:40 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
