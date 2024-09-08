Active shooter situation near I-75 in Kentucky; ‘Numerous’ people shot

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky — Interstate 75 is closed in Kentucky due to an active shooter situation, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said “numerous” people have been shot near I-75 exit 49 in Kentucky.

The Brodhead Fire Department posted to social media saying all southbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 59 and all northbound traffic is being diverted at exit 41.

“No traffic is currently being allowed on I-75 northbound or southbound between Exit 59 and exit 49,” the department said.

The department asks drivers to avoid the area and follow directions from law enforcement and fire personnel.

This story is developing.





