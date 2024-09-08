5 injured after shooting on I-75 in Kentucky, search for person of interest continues at daybreak

LAUREL COUNTY, Kentucky — Five people were seriously injured after a shooting on I-75 north of London, Kentucky on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on I-75 at exit 49.

Upon arrival, deputies found nine vehicles had been shot into both north and southbound on I-75.

Five people were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital by deputies on scene.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Sheriff’s Office special response team, London city police, and the Kentucky state police all worked to secure the scene.

I-75 was closed for several hours for “safety reasons because of the danger to passing cars in the area of the shootings,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

32-year-old Joseph A. Couch of Woodbine, KY was identified as a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

Couch is described as 5′10″ and weighing approximately 154 pounds. The search for Couch continues.

“This individual is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. 911 should be called, the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.

The scene is being contained overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

An active search and the continuing investigation will occur at daybreak Sunday morning.

