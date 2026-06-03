New sushi restaurant ‘coming soon’ to Montgomery County

MIAMI TWP — A new sushi restaurant will soon open in Montgomery County.

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Kawa Revolving Sushi said in a social media post that its fourth location.

Their restaurant will be coming “coming soon” in Austin Landing.

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Our news crew visited its future location on Tuesday.

Kawa Revolving Sushi will be located where the Old Taste of Belgium was in Austin Landing.

Taste of Belgium closed in late 2024 due to financial problems.

Kawa Revolving Sushi has not announced a firm opening date.

The restaurant has locations in Montgomery, Ohio, Cincinnati, and Beavercreek.

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