Officer stops vehicle going over 130 mph, more than double the speed limit in Ohio

EUCLID — An officer recently stopped an 18-year-old driver for going well over the speed limit down an Ohio interstate.

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The Euclid Police Department said in a social media post that the driver was “flying down I-90” at 132 mph.

“One‑hundred‑thirty‑two. The LiDAR didn’t stutter, and neither did the officer,” the department said.

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The speed limit on I-90 in Euclid is 60 mph.

The officer cited the driver for speed and reckless operation.

“At that velocity, there’s no such thing as a ‘quick mistake.’ There’s just physics… and a whole lot of paperwork,” the department added.

Euclid Police encouraged drivers to slow down.

“The goal is to get where you’re going and not to see how fast you can get there,” they stated.

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