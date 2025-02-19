WATCH: Troopers find thousands of dollars in counterfeit money during traffic stop

OHIO — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers found over $1,500 in counterfeit money during a traffic stop in December.

Troopers from the Canton Post pulled over a car that was reported stolen on Dec. 27 just before 3 p.m., according to an OSHP social media post.

Body camera video shows troopers ordering the driver to get out of the car and walk towards them with her hands up.

Troopers found cash and change on the driver while making sure she had no weapons.

The video shows troopers looking through a stack of money, and then noticing several $100 bills had the same serial number.

“Those do not look real,” one trooper said.

The troopers search the car and find a piece of luggage with a printer inside.

The driver was arrested for receiving stolen property and for a warrant, according to the body camera video.

