Legal battle underway to re-open Frisch’s restaurants in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Two groups are fighting over who can reopen Frisch’s locations in the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center at 6:00, a group called New Frisch’s sued Michigan-based Big Boy Restaurant Group in the Southern District of Ohio court on Feb. 14.

The lawsuit details decades-old agreements on who can operate the restaurants.

Both groups feel they have the right to re-open Frisch’s locations that closed in the Miami Valley.

The lawsuit says New Frisch’s bought all the rights to operate the restaurant in this area after more than a dozen closed last year.

There is a territorial agreement that has been in place for decades, where Frisch’s could operate in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and parts of Tennessee.

Big Boy Restaurant Group allegedly broke the territorial agreement, according to the lawsuit.

New Frisch’s wants to re-open all the closed locations, keep the Frisch’s branding, and hire people who lost their jobs.

Big Boy also wants to re-open all the restaurants but believes the territorial agreement should be terminated because all the restaurants shut down.

People told News Center 7 that they don’t care who wins, they just want the restaurant back.

“That’s the way we all liked it was the original way and original food and all that,” Centerville resident Stephanie Gengler said.

“I hope the fight, whoever wins, somebody wins and brings it back,” Dayton resident Paul Dorsey said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

