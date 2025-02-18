Top federal prosecutor in the region fired after 4 years

OHIO — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced that U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker was fired on Tuesday.

Parker was sworn in as the 45th United States Attorney for the South District of Ohio on Nov. 23, 2021.

Former President Joe Biden nominated Parker on Sept. 28, 2021, and the United States Senate unanimously approved his confirmation on Nov. 19, according to the office.

“It has been my highest honor to serve the people of the Southern District of Ohio as the United States Attorney. There is no better feeling than to come to the office every day knowing I, along with all the prosecutors, trial attorneys, and staff, work to protect the rights, safety, and interests of the public with excellence and integrity,” Parker said.

During his time as U.S. Attorney, Parker focused on efforts related to protecting vulnerable populations, like the elderly and children.

“Under his leadership, the District created a civil rights referral initiative for members of the public to report potential civil rights violations directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, hosted a roundtable to combat sexual harassment in housing, and established three annual community and law enforcement awards programs,” the office said.

Parker has spearheaded several cases involving violent crimes, drug trafficking, civil rights offenses, hate crimes, child exploitation, public corruption, and fraud schemes in the Miami Valley.

“I thank President Joseph Biden and Senators Sherrod Brown and Robert Portman for this incredible opportunity of service. My deepest gratitude goes to my entire office as well as our many law enforcement and community partners, who remain dedicated public servants. We have accomplished a great deal together and I am confident that the people in the Southern District of Ohio will continue to benefit from our collective efforts,” Parker said.

The Southern District of Ohio serves more than 5 million residents in 48 Ohio counties, with offices in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Norris will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio when Parker’s termination is effective.

