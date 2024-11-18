WATCH: Motorcyclist leads deputies on chase through cemetery, fields

DARKE COUNTY — A man on a motorcycle cut through a cemetery and farm fields to escape deputies.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell got new body camera footage of the chase.

Darke County deputies tried to stop 29-year-old Eric Haines after it appeared he was struggling to keep his bike upright.

But Haines had other plans, as the video shows him accelerate and reach speeds of around 100 miles an hour.

