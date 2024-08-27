WATCH: Body cam shows suspect slam into train during chase, SWAT standoff

MIAMISBURG — New videos show the moment a man police were chasing slammed his stolen truck into a moving train.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miamisburg police dash camera shows officers chasing Johnathan Brown down Linden Avenue.

The chase slows down and you see Brown stop his truck in the middle of the Linden Avenue bridge.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect found at hotel with juveniles hours before SWAT standoff

Body camera footage from Miamisburg police shows troopers kneeling behind their cruisers with guns pointed at Brown.

“Has anybody notified the railway?” an officer asks.

The officer runs toward Brown’s truck, which is headed for the train tracks.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown’s truck smashes into the side of the moving train.l

Officers and troopers rush over to the crash.

Brown eventually gets out of his truck.

“Crawl to us, crawl to us. Do it now Johnathan,” officers command.

As Brown walks towards the back of his truck a K9 goes after him.

Officers are then able to get Brown in handcuffs.

Court records indicate Brown is facing preliminary charges of felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply with a police order, and obstructing official business.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



